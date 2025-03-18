What's next for Philadelphia's Wanamaker Organ and Grand Court Eagle when Macy's closes?

Walk inside the doors of the soon-to-be closed Macy's department store in Center City Philadelphia and you can still hear that magical sound — the Wanamaker Organ. But not for much longer.

Many have asked, what happens to the Wanamaker Organ and the Grand Court Eagle when the store closes?

They are some of Philadelphia's most-prized possessions. The one-ton bronze bird has ministered over millions of meetings since 1911. And the organ — its breath through 28,000 pipes — roars to life twice daily from Monday to Saturday. The instrument, initially part of the 1904 World Fair in Saint Louis, has rumbled sales racks — with its soaring tones, and then, its colorful dynamics fade back to nothing more than a whisper. Recently, the upward-looking crowds have been building in size as things wind down, nearing the end.

Appreciation fills the room, a place soon to be a little quieter.

Fred Astmann, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, is a walking encyclopedia. He has a knowledge and database showing a command of the organ's history.

CBS News Philadelphia was invited to join Astmann on a tour. More than a half-dozen people went through some of the organ's pipe chambers: rooms and rooms of thousands and thousands of pipes across numerous store floors. The chambers are a special place, more like a museum: a tribute to the many hands that have labored on the instrument for its 114 years in Philadelphia.

"It's just so enormous and overwhelming that to play music on this instrument is an experience like no other," Rudy Lucente, of Lansdale, said. Lucente, a substitute organist, has played the Wanamaker for 47 years. He calls it a privilege. His dream is to reach the 50-year mark. He remains hopeful about a part of his life that remains as exciting as when it began.

"That's perhaps the best answer to your question. It never gets old," Lucente said. "It's the same thrill the first time I played it. And back then, I was scared out of my mind."

There is an intense amount of work that goes into maintaining the organ – a massive instrument that cannot be moved.

The Friends of the Wanamaker have cared for it for 34 years. The questions about its future, the eagle, and other cherished traditions, like the Macy's Christmas Light Show and Dickens' Village, come up repeatedly.

"That's a real question here, how much is going to remain?" Astmann said. "How many questions can you come up with, what's going to happen here?"

Since the store's closing was announced, answers about the valuables inside have been hard to come by.

The organ and eagle are protected. Each is listed on Philadelphia's Register of Historic Places.

According to the Grand Court nomination materials from Philadelphia's Department of Planning and Development: "The Wanamaker Building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1971 and the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places in 1974, and was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1978. The Wanamaker Eagle, an iconic sculpture located prominently within the Grand Court, was added to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places as a historic object in 2001."

A city spokesperson emailed the following to CBS News Philadelphia: "Being listed on the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places means that any changes to the Grand Court that require a building permit will also require approval from the Philadelphia Historical Commission. The eagle statue and the organ's two-story organ pipe case are part of the Grand Court."

The organ and eagle are "symbolic to driving people to that space" and its future, said Philadelphia City Councilman Mark Squilla. In an interview, he said TF Cornerstone, the property's owner, has given the city assurances.

"They have committed to keeping the organ and the eagle as part of their renovations," Squilla said. "They were all even excited ... to try to have it that the organ plays every day, a daily event for the organ."

TF Cornerstone, which will own the organ once Macy's leaves, did not respond to an email requesting comment for this report.

Squilla said a tenant has been identified for the Chestnut Street side of the building, with construction beginning once Macy's is out. He said other retail tenants and other uses are under consideration for the Market Street side.

Squilla said the Christmas Light Show and Dickens' Village are a different issue. Macy's acquired both when it took over the store, he said.

"We have to convince Macy's to sell it to them [TF Cornerstone] or sell it to the city so we can preserve it. Those conversations are ongoing," Squilla said.

Macy's did not provide specifics in response to questions CBS News Philadelphia asked.

Meanwhile, many who have visited Macy's since the closure was announced are apprehensive about the future.

"Just growing up as a child," Donna, from Erdenheim, said. "Coming down with my parents, for the light show, hearing the organ play. It would be a shame to lose it. There is a lot of history – it is special."

This, as people like Astmann, go about their work – hoping to continue giving tours and sharing love of the Wanamaker organ and the eagle.

"And I'll be back again this afternoon," Astmann said to building security.

A special musical presentation, called "Make a Joyful Noise" is set for Saturday. The program begins at 9 a.m. with the national anthem and features eight Wanamaker Organ assistants. Admission is free.

Workers and sources say the store is expected to close Sunday.