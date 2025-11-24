Holiday season gets underway in Philadelphia with Wanamaker Light Show, Dickens Village set to open this week

Two beloved Philadelphia traditions — the Wanamaker Light Show and Dickens Village — made their grand re-entrance with a preview party Monday, just in time for the holiday season.

The Grand Court of the historic Wanamaker Building was buzzing with all the sights and sounds of the holiday season once again as the two attractions returned just months after Macy's closed the flagship store along Market Street.

Kathryn Ott Lovell, president of Philadelphia Visitor Center, helped organize the effort to save the light show. She credits the more than 1,000 Philadelphians who helped raise $600,000 to run the annual exhibit, something she believes brings benefits well beyond the building.

"This is a huge tourism driver in Center City around the holidays. And so important for us to keep that going, not just as a tradition, but as an economic driver for all of the small businesses throughout Center City, the bars and the restaurants and the retail stores," Lovell said.

The show will feature music from the famous Wanamaker Grand Court organ. Guests can also tour the classic Dickens Village, where Charles Dickens' story "A Christmas Carol" comes to life.

For many, this is a part of their past, and they're eager to hold on to it. Paulette Steffa and her brother Peter have been coming here for the past 50 years.

"It means everything for us, it's not Christmas without it," Steffa said. "It's nostalgia, it's joy."

Blair Sugarman said she and her husband dress for the season to come see the show every year, and they're eager to soak in this timeless tradition for another year with their little ones.

"It's magical. It's like a piece of our childhood that feels like it can really live on forever," Sugarman said.

The Wanamaker Light Show returns on Black Friday for select days through 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Dickens Village opens Friday as well, and free timed tickets are required.