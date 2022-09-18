Walk Like MADD event in memory of state troopers killed by drunk driver

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 5K walk will be held Sunday at the Philadelphia Zoo in memory of two Pennsylvania state troopers who died in the line of duty after being hit by a drunk driver. The weather is perfect for a walk and it's not too late to register in person if you are up for it.

Two troopers who died in the line of duty will be honored and CBS3 is expecting to see a lot of law enforcement in uniform walking with a purpose.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop K created a special team to Walk Like MADD, to remember and honor trooper Martin Mack and trooper Branden Sisca.

Last March, the troopers were hit by a speeding motorist while trying to get a pedestrian off the interstate. All three died.

Sunday's walk is hosted by MADD - Mothers Against Drunk Driving, a nonprofit working to end drunk and drugged driving, and underage drinking.

Shawn Hirst, the MADD regional director, is expecting about 400 people to participate in the event. Many of them remember the loved ones they have lost due to drunk driving.

"Everybody here chooses to do something different to honor their loved ones. some people wear t-shirts or name teams after those they have lost, some people wear our MADD colors, so that's always nice to see," Hirst said. "After registration and people check-in, they'll go in and we're gonna have a nice big opening ceremony with DJ here, and an MC and just some, as you can see, members of law enforcement that are here and then they'll be off on the course which is all around the zoo. And by attending the walk today, everybody does get free access into the zoo for the entire day. Even after the walk is over, people can enjoy their family time"

Sunday's walk steps off at 9:30 a.m.