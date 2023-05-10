Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Morgan Wallen concerts in Philadelphia, Hershey postponed

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: May 10, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: May 10, 2023 (AM) 02:30

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two shows in our area by country star Morgan Wallen are now postponed as the artist deals with vocal fold trauma, he said on social media.

As part of his One Night at a Time world tour, Wallen was scheduled to play at Hersheypark in Hershey, Pa. on May 18, and Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on June 17.

But in an Instagram video, Wallen said he was feeling "terrible" after performing three shows in Florida, and then he got some bad news from doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center in Nashville, Tenn.

"They told me I reinjured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma," Wallen said. "They want me not to talk at all, but they said it's OK if I need to for something like this."

He said he is also dealing with a lat muscle injury.

He's taking six weeks off to recover and is going to reschedule those tour dates.

Wallen says if he does this recovery "the right way," he'll get back to 100%.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 8:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.