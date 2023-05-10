Morgan Wallen concerts in Philadelphia, Hershey postponed

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two shows in our area by country star Morgan Wallen are now postponed as the artist deals with vocal fold trauma, he said on social media.

As part of his One Night at a Time world tour, Wallen was scheduled to play at Hersheypark in Hershey, Pa. on May 18, and Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on June 17.

But in an Instagram video, Wallen said he was feeling "terrible" after performing three shows in Florida, and then he got some bad news from doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center in Nashville, Tenn.

"They told me I reinjured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma," Wallen said. "They want me not to talk at all, but they said it's OK if I need to for something like this."

He said he is also dealing with a lat muscle injury.

He's taking six weeks off to recover and is going to reschedule those tour dates.

Wallen says if he does this recovery "the right way," he'll get back to 100%.