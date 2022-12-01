Morgan Wallen to perform in Philadelphia on 2023 world tour

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hey country fans, we have some good news for you. Country music star Morgan Wallen announced his One Night At A Time World Tour and he's making a stop in Philadelphia.

Wallen will perform at Citizens Bank Park on June 17, 2023. He'll be joined by special guests Hardt, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman.

Also, Wallen's One Thing At A Time - Sampler drops at midnight on Dec. 2. It features three new songs, "One Thing At A Time," "Days That End In Why," and "Tennessee Fan."

He also has two other performances in the Philadelphia area, he'll be in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on May 18 and Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 20.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Dec. 9. You can find tickets to Wallen's Philadelphia show at MorganWallen.com.