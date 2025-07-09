Watch CBS News
Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe to miss Summer League game with left thumb sprain

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard VJ Edgecombe has been diagnosed with a left thumb sprain and will miss Thursday night's Summer League game in Las Vegas against the San Antonio Spurs. 

The Sixers said on Wednesday that Edgecombe, the No. 3 overall pick out of Baylor in this year's draft, is participating in on-court workouts during his absence and working closely with the team's medical staff. He'll be reevaluated on Saturday. 

After Thursday, Philadelphia's next Summer League game will be on Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets.

Earlier this week, Edgecombe was dealing with a thumb contusion. He was scratched before Monday night's Summer League game in Utah against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and then missed Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. 

Edgecombe shined in his Summer League debut with the Sixers last weekend against the Utah Jazz, despite the loss. 

Edgecombe had a double-double with 28 points on 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. He shot 13 for 27 from the field and went 1 for 7 on 3-pointers. 

It remains unclear when Edgecombe will return to Summer League games with the Sixers.

