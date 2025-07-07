Did VJ Edgecombe play tonight? Sixers rookie misses Summer League game vs. Thunder

Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard VJ Edgecombe missed Monday night's Summer League game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a thumb contusion, according to The Athletic.

The Athletic reports that Edgecombe's injury is "not considered serious," and that he was held out in "an abundance of caution." He will be day-to-day moving forward, according to The Athletic.

Edgecombe, the No. 3 overall pick in last month's NBA draft out of Baylor, had an excellent debut on Saturday night in the Salt Lake City Summer League against the Utah Jazz, despite the team losing, 93-89.

Edgecombe had a double-double with 28 points on 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. He shot 13 for 27 from the field and went 1 for 7 on 3-pointers.

After Monday night, Philadelphia's next game in the Salt Lake City Summer League will be on Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. It's unclear if Edgecombe will play.

Later this week, the Sixers will begin the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas, which might make more sense for Edgecombe's return.

Edgecombe is set to join a deep Sixers backcourt that features All-Star Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and restricted free agent Quentin Grimes, who is expected to return to the team.

The Sixers also selected Auburn's Johni Broome in the 2025 NBA draft with the No. 35 overall pick in the second round.