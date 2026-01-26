Philadelphia 76ers' rookie VJ Edgecombe selected to Rising Stars Challenge

Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard VJ Edgecombe has been selected to the Rising Stars Challenge as a part of NBA 2026 All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

The Rising Stars Challenge will be on Feb. 13 and will feature some of the top first and second-year NBA players, along with talent from the NBA G League.

Edgecombe is the 22nd Sixers player in franchise history to be selected for the Rising Stars event. He'll join Tyrese Maxey, who was named an All-Star starter for the first time in his career, in Los Angeles for All-Star Weekend.

Edgecombe, the No. 3 overall pick by the Sixers in the 2025 NBA draft, has dazzled as a rookie in his first season in Philadelphia.

In 41 games, Edgecombe is averaging 15.4 points, which is third among all rookies. He's also averaging 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Edgecombe and Dallas Mavericks' forward Cooper Flagg are the only two rookies in the NBA averaging at least 15 points, five rebounds and four assists.

In his NBA debut, Edgecombe broke records that were held by Allen Iverson and LeBron James. His 34 points are the most by a Sixers player in their debut, which surpassed Iverson's record of 30 in 1996. Edgecombe's 14 points in the first quarter were the most points scored in the opening quarter of a player's debut. James had the previous record of 12 in his debut in 2003.

Edgecombe's 34 points were the most in an NBA debut since Wilt Chamberlain scored 35 in 1959.

Edgecombe and the Sixers struggled Monday in a 130-93 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, but they'll be back in action Tuesday night vs. the Milwaukee Bucks at Xfinity Mobile Arena.