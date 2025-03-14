Die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fans create second duct-tape Lombardi Trophy for Super Bowl LIX parade

This time last month, the city was packed as the Philadelphia Eagles drove down Broad Street celebrating that they were world champions. In the crowd were two best friends, Delaware County natives with a special connection to the team.

Taking home the Vince Lombardi Trophy is not a statement many can make, especially as a fan, but it is Michael Howanski's reality.

"Duct tape is a lot like Philadelphia," Howanski said. "We're built to last and we're always there when you need us."

With the help of his best friend, James Knox, he hoisted not one, but two duct-tape replicas on the roof of his Jeep.

"We've been getting into trouble since then and we're still getting into trouble so," Knox said with a laugh.

CBS News Philadelphia

The lifelong friends are diehard birds fans, so naturally they made the two duct tape creations together. The smaller one dates back to Super Bowl LII.

It was spotted in the sea of green that cold February day in 2018 and brought up to the team on the buses. The two got to see the real trophy, go on the field and even meet Brent Celek when they went to pick that one up seven years ago.

CBS News Philadelphia

Fast forward to Super Bowl LIX, and the two went back to work.

"Now that we had seven years to plan, this was a lot more effort and thought into this one," Howanski said.

Lombardi No. 2 took 10 rolls of duct tape, 20 hours of work and stands 8 feet tall.

CBS News Philadelphia

This time, the Eagles called the best friends up and asked for it ahead of time.

On parade day, Knox said, "We actually brought the smaller one with us. We held it up and actually called it up onto the bus. We passed up the small one just like we did back for Super Bowl LII."

Just like last time, they were invited back to the Linc, but they're sharing the moment now with the next generation.

"To get that one shot with the past and the present altogether with our kids too, it meant a lot," Knox said. Howanski could not agree more.

CBS News Philadelphia

The duct-tape Lombardi trophies are headed to Howanski's house a mile down the road.

"We'll see how long my wife puts up with it," Howanski said.

Until next season, go Birds!