Utah Hockey Club rallies for 3-2 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers

Utah Hockey Club's Dylan Guenther scored with just one second left in overtime to help the team beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 Tuesday night.

Guenther had two goals and an assist in his return to Utah's lineup after missing 12 games with an injury. He tied it at 2 with his 17th goal 8:40 into the third period.

Defender Mikhail Sergachev had one goal and two assists for Utah, which had dropped five in a row. Karel Vejmelka made 18 saves.

The Flyers, who extended their losing streak to four games with the loss to Utah, were shut out in their previous three games. Philadelphia has been outscored 13-2 during a four-game slide.

Sergachev tied it at 1 when he scored his 10th goal 3:32 into the second, but Tyson Foerster regained the lead for the Flyers with his 14th at 4:29.

Rodrigo Abols scored his first goal of the season for Philadelphia in the first period, while goaltender Samuel Ersson managed to stop 39 shots.

Takeaways

Flyers: Scored for the first time since a 4-2 victory over New Jersey on Jan. 27. They have dropped six of seven overall.

Utah: Played its third overtime in the last four games.

Key moment

Travis Konecny's goal at 8:46 of the second period would have given Philadelphia a 3-1 lead. But the Flyers were ruled offside after a coach's challenge and the goal was rescinded.

Key stat

Utah had a massive advantage in shots on goal, outshooting Philadelphia 42-20.

Up next

Utah plays the Columbus Blue Jackets on the road on Thursday, and the Flyers host the Washington Capitals on Thursday.