Watch Zelenskyy and Trump's tense meeting in Oval Office to discuss Ukraine minerals deal

President Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vice President JD Vance appeared on camera Friday in a tense Oval Office exchange before the U.S. and Ukraine were planning to sign a rare earth minerals deal.

In the meeting, Mr. Trump threatened Zelenskyy to make a deal with Russia or "we're out." Vance, who was seated next to Mr. Trump, accused the Ukrainian leader of being "disrespectful."

During a tense back-and-forth, Zelenskyy voiced skepticism about Russia's commitment to diplomacy, pointing out that Moscow had not followed thorugh on past promises.

"You're gambling with the lives of millions of people," Mr. Trump told Zelenskyy. "You're gambling with World War III, and what you're doing is very disrespectful to this country."

Mr. Trump mentioned earlier this week that the U.S. and Zelenskyy reached a deal on a broad framework for sharing Ukraine's mineral resources, and said Zelenskyy was coming to the White House because he "would like to sign it together with me." Negotiations continued despite public tension between the two leaders in recent days. Mr. Trump had appeared to blame Ukraine for the war Russia started and labeled Zelenskyy a "dictator" last week, while declining to say the same of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Watch video of the Oval Office exchange in the player above.