NBA Playoffs: Pressure is on Sixers in Game 4 vs. Boston Celtics

By Howard Monroe

/ CBS Philadelphia

Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris talk Game 4 of Eastern Conference semis vs. Boston Celtics
Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris talk Game 4 of Eastern Conference semis vs. Boston Celtics 00:41

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Sixers will have another chance to win a game at home before the Eastern Conference semifinals go back to Boston.

The Celtics have a 2-1 series lead after winning Friday night. 

It's an all or nothing situation for the Sixers. If they lose, they'll have to travel back to Boston being down two games. 

The Sixers lost the game on Friday to the Celtics, 114 to 102. It was the first time Joel Embiid returned to the arena after winning MVP. But he's also playing through an injury.  

Forward Tobias Harris and guard Tyrese Maxey say to win they're going to have to start playing as a team  

"The whole group we understand that we need each other… this is a fight, but we understand that we have to do it together," Harris said. 

"I think we have an ultimate respect for each other, everybody has respect for each other, everybody knows how hard everybody works and how much everyone wants to win. This team is very together. When one speaks up, it's OK, and everybody is receptive of that," Maxey said. 

Game 4 will tip-off at 3:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center and it will be an uphill battle. 

The Sixers haven't beaten the Celtics in a playoff series in 40 years.

Howard Monroe
Howard-Monroe-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Howard Monroe was born and raised in Westfield, N.J.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 1:10 PM

