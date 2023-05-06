Sixers' James Harden bringing MSU shooting survivor to Game 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sixers shooting guard James Harden is following through with a promise he made months ago to a survivor of February's deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University.

The Sixers confirmed that John Hao, who was left paralyzed from the waist down after the shooting, will be attending Game 4 of the team's playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

Hao was wounded after a gunman opened fire at MSU on Feb. 13, killing three students and injuring others.

Hao is a big fan of Harden, so while he was hospitalized, Harden FaceTimed with him and gave him a surprise pep talk.

"Everything will work itself out, be strong," Harden said. "You're all right, you're all right. I promise you are. I love when you're smiling too. I love when you're smiling, all right? I'm with you."

Harden had also sent Hao a pair of game-worn shoes and donated to an online fundraiser for his medical expenses. They exchanged personal cell phone numbers and Harden pledged he would get Hao to a Sixers game someday.

Harden had a monster Game 1 in this playoff series, putting up 45 points after showing up to TD Garden wearing a fuzzy blue jacket and pants.

The Celtics took Game 3 of the series 114-102 and lead the series 2-1.