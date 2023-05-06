Celtics beat Sixers 114-102 for 2-1 lead in Eastern semis

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, Jaylen Brown had 23 and the Boston Celtics spoiled Joel Embiid's MVP coronation, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 114-102 Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia.

Embiid had 30 points and 13 rebounds in his second game back from a sprained right knee after receiving his MVP trophy in a pregame ceremony. James Harden followed his 2-of-14 effort in a Game 2 loss with 3-for-13 shooting for 16 points.

"They made the simple passes and we didn't," Rivers said.



"They made the simple passes and we didn't," Rivers said.



Game 4 is Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.

The Sixers pulled within five on De'Anthony Melton's 3-pointer to get the crowd back into the game for all of 20 seconds before Malcolm Brogdon countered with a 3 to give Boston a 100-92 lead. Al Horford crushed the Sixers again — as he has most of his career — when he buried a 3 for a seven-point lead.

Embiid, forced to try and win it alone without any serious offensive help, missed a pull-up 18-footer and Tatum drained a jumper that all but put the game away. Tatum hit one more 3 for good measure and the Celtics seized control of the series.