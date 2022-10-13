Watch CBS News
Local News

Wawa to close 2 Center City stores over safety concerns

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Wawa announces 2 Center City store closures
Wawa announces 2 Center City store closures 00:46

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa said Thursday afternoon it's closing two Center City locations due to safety and security challenges. The development comes on the same day a Wawa employee was pepper-sprayed during an early morning robbery in University City.

The robbery happened at a Wawa near 36th and Chestnut Streets.

Last month, a Wawa in Mayfair was ransacked.

Wawa said over the next few weeks, it will close the Wawa stores at 12th and Market Streets and 19th and Market Streets.

The company said associates from both stores will be offered continued employment at Wawa.

In a statement, Wawa said, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors have made it increasingly difficult to remain open in these two locations."

Wawa said it hopes to repurpose the two locations, in its words, to "further benefit Philadelphia."

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 5:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.