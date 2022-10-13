Watch CBS News
Wawa employees pepper sprayed by group of people while working at store in University City

By Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down a group of people who pepper sprayed Wawa employees on the job at the convenience store in University City. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

An ambulance and University of Pennsylvania police responded to the Wawa at 36th and Chestnut Streets. 

Police couldn't provide many details, including what led up to two employees getting pepper sprayed.

These kinds of crimes are becoming more common.

Less than three weeks ago, about a 100 juveniles were caught on camera vandalizing and stealing from a Wawa in the Mayfair neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia.

The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.

The Philadelphia Business Journal reported that a day after the Wawa was ransacked, City Councilman Mike Driscoll met with Wawa executives and a senior representative told him the company was considering excluding Philadelphia from its expansion plans because of concerns about crime.

