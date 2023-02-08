Twin sisters divided with Eagles, Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Linda Garrison and Donna Gunn might look identical, but their football allegiances are anything but.

They're identical twins, but Linda is an Eagles fan and Donna is out in Missouri, where she's a devoted follower of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Donna is so devoted in fact, that she joined us on a video call from the hospital to talk some trash with her sister ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the two teams.

"We've always cheered each other's team. I've lived here over 40 years, so I'm an Eagles fan," Garrison said. "But she's an Eagles fan when they're in the Super Bowl, I'm a Chiefs fan when they're in the Super Bowl."

But that's not the case now. Their beloved teams are facing off in the big game for the first time, and now these two sisters are rooting against each other.

"Here's the thing, I hate to see her sad. I really do. This weekend, I'm sorry you too Janelle and Jim, y'all are going to be sad," Gunn said. "That's the bad part about this, there's a winner and there's a loser."

They plan to check in with each other regularly while the game is on.

"We'll both be nervous as heck, as we always are with our games. And we'll be rooting for our favorite Kelce," Garrison said.

"By the way, their mom's name is Donna, I just want to point that out," Gunn said.

And while that's true, Donna Kelce has joked that Jason is her favorite son, giving her grandchildren.

Later they brought out some local food: Garrison with a cheesesteak and Gunn with a Kansas City barbecue sandwich.

They might even be working out a bet, just like our anchors did with the anchors at the CBS station in Kansas City.