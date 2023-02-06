Donna Kelce on Super Bowl: "It's going to be the best day ever"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the "New Heights" episode everyone's been waiting for.

"It's going to be the best day ever," Donna Kelce said about Super Bowl LVII.

In a much anticipated "New Heights" podcast, Donna joined her sons Jason and Travis Kelce. Donna will be the first mother two watch her sons play against each other in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12.

"I wanted both of you guys to get into the Super Bowl," Donna said. "Basically what it is, I really wanted just pure joy."

She says when Jason and Travis were in their first Super Bowls, it was tense because they wanted them both to win "badly."

But this one, is "going to be pure joy. Pure fun."

"You're both in there, how could it get any better than this," Donna said.

While it's the matchup Donna was hoping for, she won't admit if she's rooting for one team to win over the other.

"I'm rooting for the offense. I can't pick. I'm going to have both jerseys, I'm going to root for both," Donna said.

Jason proceeded to ask her if she had no choice but to pick between the two, who would it be. Her response was a question for both Jason and Travis.

If they were in the middle of the ocean on a boat and had to save her or their father, who would they save?

"That's easy. I would save you in a heartbeat," Jason responded referring to saving his mom.

Travis on the other hand, felt bad for his dad even though he would save his mom.

While Jason and Travis prepare to be the first brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl, the fans are rooting for Momma Kelce.

A petition was created by fans for the NFL to have Donna Kelce do the honorary coin flip for the Super Bowl. She feels there are plenty of NFL legends who deserve to do the coin flip over her, but Jason and Travis disagree.

They think it's the perfect idea and while she's worried it would be a "distraction" for the two of them she said ultimately she would do it.

"I would if the two of you say it will not be a distraction to you," Donna said. "That you will be focusing on the game."

We'll have to wait and see if the NFL makes any changes to fit in Momma Kelce.

The Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LVII showdown is on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.