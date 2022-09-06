NEXT Weather: Tornado Warning expires for parts of Cape May County, Flood Watch still in effect for Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Heavy rain has been crushing the Philadelphia region Tuesday morning. As the storm moves towards the New Jersey Coast, it's getting more severe.

A Tornado Warning was issued for Woodbine, Dennisville, and Sea Isle City, in Cape May County but the National Weather Service has ended the warning.

The cell that caused concern is moving north to east at around 15 mph. CBS3's Llarisa Abreu explains we do not have confirmation of a tornado on the ground, but the thunderstorm that is moving through the region is capable of producing a tornado.

The system is moving north towards Ocean City, Cedar Springs, Beesleys Point and Linwood, but no warnings have been issued for the area at this time.

Anyone who lives in an area that is experiencing a Tornado Warning should hurry to the lowest level inside their home, stay away from windows, and get low to the ground.

CBS Philadelphia

The heavy rain moving through the Philadelphia region Tuesday is prompting Flood Watches across a majority of the area until 8 p.m. Initially, Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic Counties in New Jersey were not included in the Flood Watch but those areas have since been added by the National Weather Service.

The rain is expected to spread from eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey towards the coast through the morning and it could be moderate to heavy at times.

The heavier rainfall is expected to diminish in Pennsylvania in the afternoon but is still expected to be heavy along the New Jersey coast.

The National Weather Service says rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour can lead to flash flooding of urbanized and low-lying areas.

While the threat of heavy rain is both, an inconvenience and danger, it is providing much-needed relief from the moderate to severe drought conditions across the region, especially in South Jersey.

The storms created a bit of a treacherous commute for students heading back to the classrooms on Tuesday morning. Conditions shouldn't be as bad this afternoon when children are being dismissed from school as the heaviest rain was expected to be in the morning.

Some scattered showers could trickle over into Wednesday, but for the most part, it will be cloudy and cool. Temperature highs are expected to hit 74 degrees.