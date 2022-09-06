Watch CBS News
Local News

Bluford Charter School opens doors for the last school year

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Blueford Charter School opens doors for last school year before closing
Bluford Charter School opens doors for last school year before closing 00:29

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In West Philadelphia, Tuesday is the first day of class for students at the Bluford Charter School. Students were originally set to return last Monday but the first day was delayed because of staffing shortages among other things.

This will be the last year for students at Bluford.

The Philadelphia School District has chosen not to renew its charter agreement with the company that operates the school.

Bluford Charter School will permanently close on June 30.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 7:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.