Bluford Charter School opens doors for the last school year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In West Philadelphia, Tuesday is the first day of class for students at the Bluford Charter School. Students were originally set to return last Monday but the first day was delayed because of staffing shortages among other things.

This will be the last year for students at Bluford.

The Philadelphia School District has chosen not to renew its charter agreement with the company that operates the school.

Bluford Charter School will permanently close on June 30.