President Trump creates 2026 FIFA World Cup task force to prepare for soccer's biggest tournament

President Trump announced Friday that he is creating a task force to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is being held in North America next year. The task force will oversee logistics and security for the entire event in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Mr. Trump will chair the task force, and Vice President JD Vance will serve as vice chair.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was on hand for the announcement with the World Cup trophy.

President Donald Trump, right, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino shake hands after Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 7, 2025. Pool via AP

Soccer's biggest tournament will have games spread across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico over the course of a month. It's expected to draw millions of tourists to the continent from around the world.

Eleven U.S. cities, including Philadelphia, will host World Cup matches. The 10 other U.S. host cities are Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, San Francisco and Seattle.

Toronto and Vancouver are the Canadian host cities, and in Mexico, Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey were chosen.

Mr. Trump met Friday with officials from FIFA, the international soccer governing body.

"It's a great honor for our country to have it," Mr. Trump told reporters.

The president said he'd like to attend multiple games.

Sources told CBS News Philadelphia that Philadelphia is moving forward with their current plans.

Earlier this week, Philadelphia Soccer 2026 unveiled the city's official FIFA World Cup poster.