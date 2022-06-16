Here are the 2026 World Cup host cities

Cities across North America have been vying to host the World Cup after FIFA announced Canada, Mexico and the U.S. would co-host the 2026 games. On Thursday, the international soccer organization named which cities were chosen.

MUHARRAQ, BAHRAIN - JUNE 04: The World Cup Trophy is brought to Arad Castle within the 2022 FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by former Brazilian football player Juliano Belletti in Muharraq, Bahrain on June 04, 2022. Ayman Yaqoob/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Eleven U.S. cities received the honor: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle.

In Canada, Toronto and Vancouver will host games, while Mexico's Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey will also participate.

The last time the World Cup was held in the U.S. was in 1994. North America won the bid for the 2026 games in June 2018, beating out Morocco.

There will be a total of 80 matches played during the 2026 World Cup, with 60 of them planned for the U.S.