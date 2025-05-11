As Truist Championship comes to a close, fans reflect on "unbelievable week" at Philadelphia Cricket Club

The final round of the Truist Championship took place on Sunday, marking the end of an incredible week at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. Sepp Straka outdueled Shane Lowry on the final day to win the tournament.

The tournament attracted tens of thousands of people from Philadelphia and beyond.

Fans said the week did not disappoint.

"It's unbelievable," Joe Grim said.

Grim and his family made sure they were a part of the first-ever PGA Tour event at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. He said it was better than he imagined.

"It's a beautiful day. Just excited to be out on the course [and] see the pros up close. It's been incredible, so, just happy to be here," he said.

CBS Philadelphia

Fans told CBS News Philadelphia that it was amazing to see how the Truist Championship put the local golf course into the national spotlight, adding that it didn't matter who won. For fans, the real winner is the Philadelphia area.

"I think it's amazing to have this kind of talent come into this area. It's wonderful. Can't ask for anything more being from around here," Harrison DiMarco said.

Tom Sheridan, president of the Philadelphia Cricket Club, said the fans have been great and supportive of all the golfers.

"The Philadelphia fans, I mean the golfers, can't believe how vocal the fans are, how supportive that they are. Everyone is walking around chanting 'Eagles,'" Sheridan said.

CBS Philadelphia

Sheridan believes the tournament has had a huge impact on the area.

"All the businesses, you know, the city of Philadelphia, the members of this club, the public at large, the golfers, the PGA Tour and Truist, are all the winners," Sheridan said.

It was a fun-filled week that ended with Philadelphia on top of the leaderboard