Pa. businesses cashing in thanks to Truist Championship being held at Philadelphia Cricket Club

The Truist Championship is officially underway at the historic Philadelphia Cricket Club, and while all eyes are on the players, small businesses in nearby Flourtown are already cashing in.

Just minutes from the course, restaurants like MaGerk's Pub & Grill are seeing increased foot traffic as golf fans, players and their teams begin to roll into town.

"Literally everyone is talking about it," manager Lena Scott said. "We've had caddies from the club giving us the inside scoop on what to expect."

It's not just bars and restaurants gearing up. Local coffee shop Wake Coffee is treating the week as a high-stakes test run, stocking up on everything from breakfast staples to fresh brews.

"We're really hoping to fuel the tournament crowd," owner Brandon Conniff said.

Tourism officials say the championship is already delivering big results.

"Total hotel room revenue for the month of May in Montgomery County will be over $30 million," said Jake Markezin, senior VP of operations at the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board.

"It's definitely going to tee up 2026," he said, pointing to upcoming mega-events like the PGA at Aronimink, the World Cup matches in Philadelphia and MLB's All-Star Game.

Visitors aren't just playing or watching golf — they're spending locally.

Carpenter Lucas Blanco and his crew have been working on the course and staying nearby.

"We got an Airbnb locally, so we're adding to the economy there," Blanco said as he and his coworkers dined at MaGerk's.

Back at MaGerk's, the team is ready for the crowds.

"We've got three full bars. Plenty of space," Scott said. "We're getting everything set up for big crowds."

Many Flourtown businesses are running specials this week, so even if you don't have a Truist Championship ticket, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the week.