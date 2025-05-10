Golf fans enjoy perfect day at Philadelphia Cricket Club for day 3 of Truist Championship

It was a gorgeous day at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course on Saturday, as thousands of fans took in day three of the Truist Championship.

CBS Philadelphia

Fans like Michael Raphael made sure to capture the moment the best they could.

"It's special. It's exciting," Raphael said.

Raphael said it was the perfect golfing weather and a great day to spend time with family. It was his son Ezra's first tournament.

"Being able to come to my home course, seeing pro players play golf is amazing," Ezra said.

John Cavanaugh had the privilege of bringing his best friend's son, Grady Stiles. It was also his first tournament, which he said lived up to expectations.

"It's super-duper fun," Stiles said.

"It's great to be at a golf course and enjoy the beautiful weather," Cavanaugh said.

Fans said the experience over the past three days has been amazing and something you can't get by watching on television.

They said the best part, besides the beautiful course, was seeing the golfers in person.

"Seeing how easily it is to drive the ball 300-plus yards is phenomenal and a great experience," Derrick Benns said.

Benns also had one of the best spots on the course. He was just a feet away from hole 17.

"It's great to be able to sit here. The players are walking past us, five, eight, ten feet is really great," Benns said.

Fans said it's those kinds of moments that make a trip to the course well worth it.

"It's a cool place to watch a golf tournament, that's for sure," Cavanaugh said.

And for many fans, it's an experience they'll cherish for a long time.