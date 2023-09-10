Hurricane Lee expected to stay offshore when it passes by New York City, Tri-State Area

Hurricane Lee predicted to stay offshore as it passes by New York City Hurricane Lee predicted to stay offshore as it passes by New York City 01:51

NEW YORK -- Hurricane Lee, currently churning about in the Atlantic Ocean, has become a behemoth of a storm.

After being named a tropical storm on Wednesday, Lee underwent an extremely rapid intensification process and morphed into a monstrous Category 5 hurricane by Thursday night.

CBS New York

Lee went from having winds of 80 mph to having winds of 160 mph in just 24 hours, joining an infamous group of past hurricanes that have intensified 80 mph or more within a 24-hour period. That list includes Wilma (2005), Felix (2007), Ike (2008), Matthew (2016), Maria (2017), and Eta (2020). All of these storms were devastating, and had their names retired.

CBS New York

Lee is also the eighth Category 5 storm since 2016. Category 5 storms traditionally have been a rarity, however, with ocean water temperatures becoming increasingly warmer in recent years, they are transpiring more often. Record warm sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic this year most certainly have contributed to Lee's explosive development.

With peak winds of 165 mph as of Friday morning, Lee is the strongest storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season thus far. Though not the strongest ever recorded, Lee can now be included among the strongest hurricanes ever observed in the Atlantic Basin.

CBS2

Only 29 storms are known to have reached Category 5 status, having maximum sustained winds of 156 mph or greater. The strongest hurricane ever recorded across the Atlantic was Hurricane Allen of 1980. Allen's peak winds clocked in at 190 mph.

CBS2

The Saffir-Simpson Scale, which measures hurricane intensity, only has five categories. This comes as a surprise to some, with many people thinking there is a Category 6 or greater. If the trend of stronger storms continues, which is expected, perhaps there will be a Category 6 one day - right now, Category 5 is as powerful as storms get.

Increasing confidence Lee misses east coast, still brings coastal impacts

As of Sunday morning, Lee has further weakened to a Category 2 storm with winds of 105 mph. It has continued to battle wind shear this weekend but is forecast to intensify some over the next few days while remaining in the open waters.

CBS New York

There is high confidence that Lee continues on a northwestward track (although a bit slower than once projected) and will make a turn to the north sometime mid to late this week. Guidance is also in good agreement right now that Lee will stay offshore and possibly make landfall in Atlantic Canada. While the trend is good, we will continue watching for any changes.

CBS New York

Currently, no direct impacts are forecast for our area from Lee. However, our coasts (along with most of the eastern seaboard) will see high surf, dangerous rip currents, and some beach erosion as Lee passes by.

CBS New York

Tropical Storm Margot is also swirling in the Atlantic and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as well next week. Thankfully, Margot poses no threat to land as of now.

Hurricane Lee's potential impacts in NYC, New Jersey, and more

CBS New York

Jersey Shore:

Some breezy conditions, high surf, dangerous rip currents and beach erosion. Waves 9 to 12 feet.

Long Island:

Similar, with rough surf, dangerous rip currents and breezy conditions. If the track were to be slightly farther west than currently thought, some rain and/or higher wind gusts would be possible on the east end. Right now, that is not the case.

New York City, Hudson Valley, Inland New Jersey and Connecticut:

Nothing but some nice September days if the current forecast holds!

CBS2

Hurricanes don't move on their own - they rely on other weather systems to steer them, like other storms, weather systems, and troughs.

Lee's ultimate end point is contingent upon two other systems. One is Tropical Storm Margot, currently in the eastern Atlantic, and an upper-level trough that is poised to be off the East Coast late next week.

CBS New York

Margot is forecast to become a hurricane early next week but is not expected to affect any landmass. She may have an influence on what happens with Lee though. If Margot gets too close to Lee, she may absorb some of Lee's energy, thus weaking him.

CBS2

She also may even help steer Lee further west towards the East Coast. The other factor is the upper-level trough. If the trough sets up further east, Lee will be steered away into the Atlantic, as is usually the case.

CBS2

If the trough sets up further west, Lee may get drawn straight into the coastline, such as was the case with Superstorm Sandy. The latter scenario is not very typical but cannot be ruled out at this time.