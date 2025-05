EF-0 tornado touches down in Collings Lakes, New Jersey After a day filled with heavy rains, flooded roads and whipping winds, the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Collings Lakes, New Jersey, on Friday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, the EF-0 tornado touched down at 12:52 p.m., had estimated peak winds of 65-75 mph and its path was measured at .5 mile.