Winter warmup in Philadelphia region continues Thursday, tracking rain. Here's the weather forecast.

Thursday in the Philadelphia region will start chilly. Jackets will be needed with widespread 30s, but only a sweatshirt once we get into the late morning.

Sunshine, coupled with 50s and light winds, should make it feel quite comfortable for this time of year.

NEXT big weather change

It's a winter warmup with highs in the 50s and near 60 through Saturday.

On Thursday, the wind dies down a bit, and it'll be a great afternoon to be outdoors. Friday starts out warm and dry, possibly some early sunshine, and a chance to hit 60, depending on when showers arrive.

The region will likely see a few scattered showers by the time of the Friday evening commute, but some steadier rain Saturday, so you'll unfortunately need the umbrellas handy for any outdoor plans.

As for Saturday temps, it is looking a bit tricky to pinpoint, as we'll be right around the frontal area, where places north are much colder, and places south are much warmer. In fact, our high temp on Saturday may occur during the evening hours ahead of the cold front when the south winds begin to pick up.

As of now, it's looking like the rain will clear in time for the Eagles' wild-card game on Sunday, but temperatures will be dropping throughout the day, and it will turn quite windy, so if you have tickets, be sure to bundle!

We return to more seasonable temps next week, so don't put your winter gear away.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Sunny. High 53, low 35.

Friday: Warm, p.m. shower. High 58, low 36.

Saturday: Rain. High 60, low 51.

Sunday: Cooler, windy. High 48, low 45.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 43, low 29.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 49, low 34.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 48, low 34.

