Phillies vs. Nationals, Philly Naked Bike Ride, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, more things to do this weekend

With Labor Day weekend just around the corner, the pressure is on to soak up these last few weeks of summer. Luckily, the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection has an all-star lineup of end-of-summer fun for this weekend.

Whether you're looking to head to the ballpark to see the Phillies vs. the Nationals or maybe FDR Park for the Summer Music Festival, we've got something on tap for everyone to enjoy.

Here's a list of things to do in Philadelphia this weekend.

Phillies vs. Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park

The NL-East-leading Phillies welcome the Washington Nationals to Citizens Bank Park this weekend after a much-needed day off and a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners.

The Phils have a couple of promotions this weekend. On Friday night, fans 21 and older will get a Miller Lite floppy hat. Friday night is also the team's "Phillies Wives Save a Pet at the Park to benefit Pennsylvania SPCA" night. Fans can buy a mystery baseball autographed by a Phillie to benefit the cause. Fans can also donate pet supplies for the PSPCA.

On Sunday, kids 14 and under will receive a pair of BradyPLUS Trea Turner sunglasses and can also run the bases after the game.

The probable pitchers for the three-game series against the Nats are:

Friday: Taijuan Walker (4-6, 3.34) vs. Cade Cavalli (1-0, 2.20)

Saturday: Mitchell Parker (7-13, 5.83) vs. Aaron Nola (1-7, 6.92)

Sunday: Jake Irvin (8-8, 5.30) vs. Ranger Suarez (9-6, 3.25)

Philly Naked Bike Ride

Look out, or look away, as the 2025 Philadelphia Naked Bike Ride is set for Saturday.

The exact route and starting location are kept under wraps until 24 hours before the ride, so we can't tell you exactly where these bikers are going to let it all hang out. Last year's set out from Fairmount Park around 5 p.m. before looping through Center City, Old City and South Philly and ending up in Drexel Park.

We do know from the ride's organizers' social media pages that they begin the ride at 5 p.m. Pre-ride festivities, like bodypainting, start at 2 p.m.

Alongside promoting diversity, equity and inclusion and positive body image, organizers say the bike ride is a protest against car culture and "the ongoing dependency on fossil fuels."

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Back for another year, the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire will be in Philadelphia this weekend.

For car enthusiasts, the show will be at the newly named Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philly on Saturday and Sunday.

The new experience adds a "fiery twist" to the excitement fans have come to enjoy, according to the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live website.

The schedule for the three shows is Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m., then Sunday at 2:30 p.m. There is a pre-show, VIP backstage tour package and the main show.

The first pre-show on Saturday starts at 10 a.m. and the VIP backstage tour package starts at 10:45 a.m. The second pre-show starts at 5 p.m. and the VIP tour starts at 5:45 p.m.

For Sunday's pre-show, it will start at noon, with the VIP tour starting at 12:45 p.m.

Prices for the pre-show are $10 each, prices for the VIP backstage tour are $75 each. For the main shows, tickets range from about $30 to $81 between the three shows. Prices are subject to change.

According to Ticketmaster, children ages 2 and up are required to have a ticket and children's tickets are valid for ages 2-12. Children ages 2 and under are free on a parent's lap.

Philly Bookstore Crawl

Bookworms unite! The Philly Bookstore Crawl is back for the third year, inviting literary fans to come together and enjoy a series of discounted books, exciting giveaways and in-store author signings this Saturday.

The best part about this crawl is that there's no set route. From the City of Brotherly Love to the Philadelphia suburbs and South Jersey, readers can begin their crawl at any of the participating bookstores, some of which include Molly's Books & Records, Uncle Bobbie's and Hilltop Books.

A full list of participating bookstores is available online.

US Open Family Day at Cira Green

For the love of tennis! Lock in this Sunday for the first day of the US Open at none other than Philadelphia's favorite park in the sky, Cira Green.

USTA Middle States is hosting a family-friendly day of fun in honor of the start of the US Open, where attendees can enjoy the matches on a big screen while playing their very own game of Red Ball tennis.

The 2025 US Open Family Day in Philadelphia begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cira Green Rooftop Park. Guests are welcome to come and go as they please.

Those interested in attending should RSVP online before attending.

Summer Music Festival at FDR Park

It's a party in the park! The Friends of FDR Park are hosting their first-ever Summer Music Festival this Saturday, and the best part is, it's free!

Enjoy this weekend's beautiful weather as you jam out to the perfect Philadelphia soundtrack. The Summer Music Festival will feature show-stopping performances by acts like Jason Jefferies and the TaLLtrEEs, Conjunto, The Velvet Swing Sextet, Laos in the House and Gapura, as they encapsulate the diverse cultures that make up FDR Park.

There will also be food available and fun activities to keep the little ones occupied! The FDR Park party begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Secure your free ticket online now.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck at Willow Grove Park Mall

The Sanrio girlypops won't have to travel too far for the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck this weekend.

The truck will be at the Willow Grove Park Mall's main entrance at 2500 Moreland Road in Montgomery County on Saturday. The colorful truck will be there from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The all-pink truck is continuing the celebration of two milestones: Hello Kitty's 50th Anniversary and the truck's 10th Anniversary, according to a news release about the event.

There's going to be new 10th anniversary items, sweet treats and 50th anniversary exclusives.

This is not the first time the truck has been in the City of Brotherly Love. The truck made a stop in the Fashion District in 2024 with exclusive 50th anniversary merch and again in 2023.

Leave the cash at home; the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck only accepts debit and credit cards.

For those who can't go, have no fear. The truck will return to the area on Sept. 6 at the Cherry Hill Mall.

Zoo Brew 10 Year Celebration at Elmwood Park Zoo

The Elmwood Park Zoo cordially invites the public to celebrate 10 years of brews Saturday from 12-4 p.m. Tickets are available online and include admission to the Elmwood Park Zoo, door prizes and a souvenir pint glass in honor of the 10-year celebration.

Visitors can try a variety of samplings from local brewing companies, including Five Saints Distilling, 2SP Brewing Company, Von C Brewing Company, Wissahickon Brewing Company, among others.

General admission tickets start at $50, while prices for yearly members of the Elmwood Park Zoo begin at $20. Prices for Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, residents start at $40.

Under the El Bazaar in Fishtown

With Labor Day just around the corner, the unofficial end of the summer season is in sight. But who could say no to one last summer party? Philadelphia's Fishtown District is throwing an epic summer send-off party under the El on Saturday from 12-6 p.m.

The Under the El Bazaar Summer Send Off will keep visitors on their toes all day, whether they're dancing to live music, perusing and shopping the long lineup of local vendors, playing with beach balls and bubbles (as any good summer send-off party would have), or playing with sidewalk chalk!

The end-of-summer party will be held under the El on the 1700 block of North Front Street. Guests are invited to stroll, sit, savor and most importantly, soak up these last bits of summer.