Hello Kitty Cafe truck makes a stop in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's that time of the year for Hello Kitty and Sanrio fans in the Philadelphia area. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is back this weekend with exclusive items and limited-edition collectibles.

The pop-up truck will make a stop at the Fashion District Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Events Plaza on the corner of Market & 9th Street.

New items this year include a Hello Kitty Cafe hoodie, a Hello City Cafe cup plush and a Hello Kitty Cafe t-shirt.

Popular items such as the glass mug with a sprinkle handle, the lunchbox, cookie sets and other sweets and treats are making a return.

The pop-up event is one day only and the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck only accepts debit/credit. No cash.