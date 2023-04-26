Watch CBS News
Local News

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes a stop in Philadelphia

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: April 26, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: April 26, 2023 (AM) 02:14

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's that time of the year for Hello Kitty and Sanrio fans in the Philadelphia area. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is back this weekend with exclusive items and limited-edition collectibles.

The pop-up truck will make a stop at the Fashion District Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Events Plaza on the corner of Market & 9th Street.

New items this year include a Hello Kitty Cafe hoodie, a Hello City Cafe cup plush and a Hello Kitty Cafe t-shirt.

Popular items such as the glass mug with a sprinkle handle, the lunchbox, cookie sets and other sweets and treats are making a return.

Hello Kitty Cafe truck makes a stop in Philadelphia
Hello Kitty Cafe truck makes a stop in Philadelphia 8 photos

The pop-up event is one day only and the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck only accepts debit/credit. No cash.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 3:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.