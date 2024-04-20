Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Philadelphia's Fashion District with exclusive 50th anniversary merch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck continues to make its way across the states and Philadelphia is on the list again this Saturday for the East Loop at the Fashion District from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The truck made a stop in the city last year.

What makes the pop-up truck stop special this year is that it's the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty.

There is a new collection of exclusive merch and treats in honor of Hello Kitty's 50th.

Just like the pop-up from last year, the truck is at the Events Plaza on the corner of Market and 9th streets.

The exclusive merch and treats include:

New iridescent tote

New keychain

New pin

New patches

New ringer tee and lilac tee

New three-piece cookie set

New giant cookie

Even with the new goodies, Sanrio fans can still enjoy and buy the well-known favorites including:

Ceramic sprinkle mug



Glass mug



Thermals

Cup plush



Rainbow tote



Macarons



Madeleine cookie sets

While there is one pop-up in the City of Brotherly Love, there is another pop-up truck in Houston, Texas for the West Loop at The Woodlands Mall.