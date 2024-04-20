Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Philadelphia's Fashion District with exclusive 50th anniversary merch
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck continues to make its way across the states and Philadelphia is on the list again this Saturday for the East Loop at the Fashion District from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The truck made a stop in the city last year.
What makes the pop-up truck stop special this year is that it's the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty.
There is a new collection of exclusive merch and treats in honor of Hello Kitty's 50th.
Just like the pop-up from last year, the truck is at the Events Plaza on the corner of Market and 9th streets.
The exclusive merch and treats include:
- New iridescent tote
- New keychain
- New pin
- New patches
- New ringer tee and lilac tee
- New three-piece cookie set
- New giant cookie
Even with the new goodies, Sanrio fans can still enjoy and buy the well-known favorites including:
- Ceramic sprinkle mug
- Glass mug
- Thermals
- Cup plush
- Rainbow tote
- Macarons
- Madeleine cookie sets
While there is one pop-up in the City of Brotherly Love, there is another pop-up truck in Houston, Texas for the West Loop at The Woodlands Mall.