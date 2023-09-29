The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: Sept. 25-29

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, several stores across Philadelphia were looted, Roxborough High School marked one year since the mass shooting death of student Nicolas Elizalde, and the Phillies clinched an NL wild-card berth and head to the postseason for second straight year!

Here's what our team worked on this week:

Looters hit several stores across Philadelphia

Multiple groups of looters hit retail stores and at least one small business in different Philadelphia neighborhoods Tuesday night. Police made multiple arrests and recovered stolen merchandise in some of the incidents.

Much of the activity was focused in Center City, but there was also looting in North Philadelphia and Northeast Philadelphia.

RELATED: How to file for assistance if impacted by looting in Philadelphia

In Center City, groups of mostly young people looted several stores and there was a reported assault at a Foot Locker.

CBS Philadelphia was on the scene where a large roving group looted several stores including the Foot Locker at 15th and Chestnut Streets and the Apple Store on Walnut Street near 16th.

Our cameras also saw looting at the nearby Lululemon store on Walnut Street in Rittenhouse Square.

Video showed the scene outside a Lululemon store that had been looted in Center City Philadelphia the night of Sept. 26. Submitted video/CBS News Philadelphia

Some Philadelphia liquor stores closed "until further notice" after looting

Nine liquor stores in Philadelphia are closed "until further notice" Thursday after incidents of looting at multiple stores across the city this week. Eighteen Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores were looted Tuesday night into Wednesday and another was hit on Wednesday.

All liquor stores in Pennsylvania are run by the state Liquor Control Board. All of the Philadelphia locations and one Montgomery County location were closed Wednesday out of caution and to allow employees to clean up at the looted stores.

Despite the closures, looters still hit one liquor store on Adams Avenue in the Lawndale section of Northeast Philadelphia.

That store is included in the nine stores closed until further notice. The stores "will require days or weeks to secure and repair," a PLCB spokesperson wrote in an email.

Philadelphia looting aftermath: 52 people arrested, 2 cars recovered

Police said 52 people were arrested in connection to Tuesday night's events. Forty-nine of those people were adults, the remaining three were minors.



Because of the tactical response and good work by our officers last night, 52 individuals were arrested including 3 juveniles and 2 guns recovered. Criminal behavior should never be acceptable in our city because our communities deserve better! — John M. Stanford (@PPDCommish) September 27, 2023

Seven cars were stolen from a parking lot in the Northeast and only two have been recovered so far within the city limits.

The various stolen cars still at large include a 2021 black Ford Expedition, a 2006 Silver Infinity M35, a 2020 black Infinity G50, a 2018 blue Mazda CX5, and a 2021 gray Toyota Camry.

The cars that were recovered were a 2022 blue Volvo and a 2023 Chevy Camaro.

Philadelphia police are looking into several cars stolen in the Northeast Tuesday night and are investigating to see if they're tied to the looting incidents.

Roxborough High School to mark 1 year since mass shooting death of Nicolas Elizalde

A moment of silence for Nicolas Elizalde was held Wednesday morning at Roxborough High School one year after the teen was killed during a mass shooting while he was leaving a football scrimmage.

One year later, Dayron Burney Thorne, the person who Philadelphia Police believe pulled the trigger, is still not in custody.

Elizalde was just 14 years old when he was killed while leaving a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School.

Police said he and other players were ambushed by five shooters. Elizalde is not believed to be the intended target.

"The violence in our city needs to change and just the compassion and are we have for one another and holding each other accountable also," Kristin Williams-Smalley said.

In the afternoon, the football team planted flower bulbs outside the high school at a plaque honoring Elizalde's life.

A moment of silence was held today at Roxborough High School 1-year after several football players were ambushed following a scrimmage. 14yo Nicolas Elizalde was killed. His teammates also planted flowers during the school’s day of peace. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/YIr8KvsfKx — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) September 27, 2023

Philadelphia Phillies clinch NL wild-card berth, head to postseason for second straight year

The Phillies put the National League on notice they are ready for another run at the World Series after a 10-inning, 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

The Phillies also clinched the top wild card seed and will host all games in the second year of the NL Wild Card series. Game 1 is Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park.

Monday night, it was nothing but a party in the Phillies locker room as the players sang Calum Scott's "Dancing on My Own."

Take a look at the new merchandise that just rolled out, all of these are available starting Tuesday.

CBS News Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies 3 millionth fan milestone

Citizens Bank Park has some of the best attendance in baseball. Millions have walked through the gates during the regular season. Siafa Lewis reports one of those fans got a big surprise during a milestone moment.