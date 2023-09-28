Some Philadelphia liquor stores closed "until further notice" after looting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nine liquor stores in Philadelphia are closed "until further notice" Thursday after incidents of looting at multiple stores across the city this week.

Eighteen Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores were looted Tuesday night into Wednesday and another was hit on Wednesday.

All liquor stores in Pennsylvania are run by the state Liquor Control Board. All of the Philadelphia locations and one Montgomery County location were closed Wednesday out of caution and to allow employees to clean up at the looted stores.

Despite the closures, looters still hit one liquor store on Adams Avenue in the Lawndale section of Northeast Philadelphia.

That store is included in the nine stores closed until further notice. The stores "will require days or weeks to secure and repair," a PLCB spokesperson wrote in an email.

List of Philadelphia, Pa. liquor stores closed "until further notice" after looting

3250 N. Broad St.

The Shops at Brewerytown, 3101 W. Girard Ave.

4229 N Broad St.

5159 Lancaster Ave.

4906-4908 Baltimore Ave.

Erie Plaza, 3772 L St.

2115 N 22nd St.

Roosevelt Plaza, 6577 Roosevelt Blvd.

Adams & Tabor Center, 730 Adams Ave.

Philadelphia liquor stores not on this list should be open between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Over 50 people have been arrested after looters broke glass and took items from stores in Center City, North Philadelphia and Northeast Philadelphia the past few days.

The looting Tuesday and Wednesday nights followed a Philadelphia judge's dismissal of all charges, including a murder count, against former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial in the death of Eddie Irizarry.

Dial was charged after surveillance and body camera videos showed him shooting Irizarry in Kensington.

The District Attorney's Office has refiled the charges.

Irizarry's family has said they do not want any looting or rioting done in their son's name. There have been peaceful protests that police described as separate from looting incidents.

Sporting goods stores, a Foot Locker, a GameStop, a medical marijuana dispensary and a streetwear business were among the shops hit.

Center City was quieter Wednesday night as police were out in force and businesses cleaned up shards of broken glass.

Police believe groups are using social media to organize the gatherings and even livestreaming the looting.