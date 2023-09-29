How to file for assistance if impacted by looting in Philadelphia

Beauty supply store in Mayfair trying to rebuild after looting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dozens of people were arrested after looting businesses in several locations across Philadelphia earlier this week, police said.

Now, businesses are currently trying to rebuild after their businesses and property were damaged, and there's a way for them to file for assistance.

The City of Philadelphia's Department of Commerce said it's assisting about 50 businesses impacted. Impacted business owners may be eligible for different programs, including an Emergency Relief Grant, which is administered through the Merchants Fund, Storefront Improvement Program and the Business Security Camera Program.

"We kind of relaxed the requirements a little bit because we understand and we fully understand what they need is right now," Salim Wilson, the senior director of commercial coordinator improvements with the Department of Commerce, said.

On the first night of looting Tuesday, 18 liquor stores in Philadelphia were targeted.

Nine liquor stores in the city will remain closed until further notice after incidents of looting last week.

Social media has played a key role in the looting across the city -- both for the police and the looters.

At the Delaware Valley Intelligence Center in South Philly, the Philadelphia Police Department is monitoring public social media posts to try to stay ahead of these large criminal meetups.

"The information comes out so fast, and the problem is there's so much information, some of it simply isn't true," Lt. John McDonald said. "It's a distraction mechanism that's used against us too. They say they're going to 'X' when they're really going to 'Y.' So we have to assess that too, it's constantly fluid."

The looting Tuesday and Wednesday nights followed a Philadelphia judge's dismissal of all charges, including a murder count, against former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial.

The District Attorney's Office has refiled the charges.