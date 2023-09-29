Watch CBS News

The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: Sept. 25-29

This week, several stores across Philadelphia were looted, Roxborough High School marked one year since the mass shooting death of student Nicolas Elizalde, and the Phillies clinched an NL wild-card berth!
