Roxborough High School to mark 1 year since mass shooting death of Nicolas Elizalde

Roxborough High School to mark 1 year since death of Nicolas Elizalde

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A moment of silence for Nicolas Elizalde will be held Wednesday at Roxborough High School one year after the teen was killed during a mass shooting while he was leaving a football scrimmage.

One year later, Dayron Burney Thorne, the person who Philadelphia Police believe pulled the trigger, still is not in custody.

Elizalde was just 14 years old when he was killed while leaving a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School.

Police said he and other players were ambushed by five shooters.

Elizalde is not believed to be the intended target.

The high school on Wednesday will hold a moment of silence. In the afternoon, the football team will plant flowers at a plaque honoring Elizalde's life.

There's a $50,000 reward for information that leads to Burney Thorne's arrest and conviction.

Burney Thorne was 17 at the time of the shooting.

Four other teenage suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in the deadly shooting.

The charges include murder and aggravated assault.

The moment of silence is set for 9 a.m.