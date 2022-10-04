16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorne wanted in connection with shooting outside Roxborough High School: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old boy wanted in connection with the shooting outside of Roxborough High School. Investigators have also identified seven other persons of interest.

Police say Dayron Burney-Thorne is wanted on active arrest warrants for murder, multiple counts of attempted murder and other related offenses

Sources say Burney-Thorne is from North Philadelphia. Sources also say DNA analysis of that SUV tied to the shooting shows Burney-Thorne was likely the getaway driver.

He is to be considered armed and dangerous and has an active arrest warrant for murder.

Police say in addition to Burney-Thorne, investigators have identified seven other persons of interest.

"Turn yourselves in. We know who you are," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. "And you are just delaying the inevitable. All that you're doing by hiding is continuing to revictimize the families of those that you've harmed and your very own as well. To those who know who's responsible or even have information about what happened, let me tell you this. If you can't convince them to turn themselves in, share what you know with us."

Also happening, there is an increased law enforcement presence outside the Hunting Park funeral home where family and friends are paying their respects and saying goodbye to 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde.

Nicolas was pronounced dead at 5:09 p.m. exactly one week ago after the bullets from possibly five shooters hit him in the chest 30 minutes earlier as he and four other teens left the football field at Roxborough High.

Sources say investigators identified Burney-Thorne with having some degree of involvement as far as back as Friday night when they went looking for him at his North Philadelphia home.

He was not there.

The ambush-style shooting happened on Sept. 27 on the 4700 block of Pechin Street around 4:41 p.m.

‼️BREAKING: Philadelphia Police say Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, is a person of interest in the shooting of 5 teens a week ago outside Roxborough High School. Nicolas Elizalde, 14, was killed as he and four others left the football field following a scrimmage. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/U3Y94jf1aJ — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 4, 2022

There is a $45,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for this homicide.

Police say the motive remains unclear but that "this was a well-orchestrated shooting."

Tips are still welcome. The number is 215-686-TIPS. You can also text your information to that number, and it will reach homicide detectives.