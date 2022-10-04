Watch CBS News
Local News

16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorne wanted in connection with shooting outside Roxborough High School: police

By Joe Holden

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police searching for teen wanted in dead shooting outside Roxborough High School
Police searching for teen wanted in dead shooting outside Roxborough High School 02:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old boy wanted in connection with the shooting outside of Roxborough High School. Investigators have also identified seven other persons of interest.

Police say Dayron Burney-Thorne is wanted on active arrest warrants for murder, multiple counts of attempted murder and other related offenses

Sources say Burney-Thorne is from North Philadelphia. Sources also say DNA analysis of that SUV tied to the shooting shows Burney-Thorne was likely the getaway driver.

He is to be considered armed and dangerous and has an active arrest warrant for murder.

rox-hs-shooting.jpg

Police say in addition to Burney-Thorne, investigators have identified seven other persons of interest.

"Turn yourselves in. We know who you are," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. "And you are just delaying the inevitable. All that you're doing by hiding is continuing to revictimize the families of those that you've harmed and your very own as well. To those who know who's responsible or even have information about what happened, let me tell you this. If you can't convince them to turn themselves in, share what you know with us."

Police provide update on Roxborough HS shooting investigation 15:43

Also happening, there is an increased law enforcement presence outside the Hunting Park funeral home where family and friends are paying their respects and saying goodbye to 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde.

Nicolas was pronounced dead at 5:09 p.m. exactly one week ago after the bullets from possibly five shooters hit him in the chest 30 minutes earlier as he and four other teens left the football field at Roxborough High. 

Sources say investigators identified Burney-Thorne with having some degree of involvement as far as back as Friday night when they went looking for him at his North Philadelphia home.

He was not there.

The ambush-style shooting happened on Sept. 27 on the 4700 block of Pechin Street around 4:41 p.m. 

There is a $45,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for this homicide.

Police say the motive remains unclear but that "this was a well-orchestrated shooting."

Tips are still welcome. The number is 215-686-TIPS. You can also text your information to that number, and it will reach homicide detectives.

Joe Holden
joe-holden-web-headshot-620x349-2018-v1.jpg

Joe Holden came home to join the CBS3 Eyewitness News team as a general assignment reporter in May 2016. In August 2018, he became anchor of the weekend evening editions of CBS3 Eyewitness News and CW Philly.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 12:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.