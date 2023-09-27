Calum Scott offers to perform "Dancing On My Own" for Philadelphia Phillies after clinching NL Wild Card

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fans are ready to dance on their own, and Calum Scott said he wants to help them do just that.

The singer and songwriter's 2016 hit "Dancing On My Own" has, once again, become the anthem for fans after the team clinched a National League wild card spot Tuesday night. Now, Scott said he wants to "sing for the boys."

He reposted a video Wednesday from the Barstool Philly account, showing the team celebrating after a 10-inning, 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

The song was adopted as the team's victory song after the Philadelphia Phillies' unexpected run to the World Series in 2022 when Scott also said he was "down" to perform the song in the city during the World Series -- but that never came to fruition.

The Phillies ditched their 2022 postseason anthem coming into this season because it was a "second-place song," slugger Kyle Schwarber told MLB.com in February. But the song didn't stay out of the Phillies' playlist rotation for long.

"It's here to stay. I think it's a Philly staple," Garrett Stubbs, the Phillies backup catcher and DJ, told CBS News Philadelphia Pat Gallen last year. "We love jamming to it after wins, and I think fans in the city love being a part of that culture in the locker room too."

Will the Phillies take him up on the offer this time? We will just have to wait and see.