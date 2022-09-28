Philadelphia officials react to deadly HS football scrimmage shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia elected officials are "absolutely outraged" after "another young life has been cut short" in a quintuple shooting Tuesday outside of Roxborough High School. Five students were shot, one fatally, after a football scrimmage involving three area high schools.

The Philadelphia Police Department says two shooters in a green Ford Explorer drove up and opened fire on the group after a football scrimmage involving Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School.

A 14-year-old boy later died from his injuries at the hospital. All five victims were football players, police said.

"I'm absolutely outraged. I"m shocked and frankly, I'm a little shaken," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a press conference. "This is horrifying what is happening out here."

Here are reactions from Krasner, the mayor and other officials in the city.

Krasner:

"I can't even look at the principal imagining what she's going through. This is just a horrifying situation at every level. Schools are supposed to be the answer. We keep kids in schools so they don't get involved in the shooting -- and what happens when we have shooting outside the schools? The remedy has to be safe place. People have to be able to go there and do positive constructive things. This is heartbreaking and shocking. We all know the answer is not just to solve this crime, the answer is we cannot have crimes like this. They have to be prevented. We have to not have these things happen again."

Mayor Jim Kenney wrote on Twitter his administration will ensure the Roxborough High School community receives all of the support it needs.

Our administration will work with @PHLschools to ensure the Roxborough High School community gets the support they need to help students manage the trauma of losing a classmate.



I urge anyone with information about this heinous crime to report it anonymously to 215-686-TIPS. — Mayor Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) September 27, 2022

Here's the mayor's full statement on Twitter:

"There are no words for what transpired earlier tonight. Another young life has been cut short and others injured by needless violence. Tonight, a family will begin to grapple with the loss of their loved one. My deepest condolences go out to them. I'll say it again: schools, rec centers, and public spaces must be safe places. That's why I signed an Executive Order today to ban guns at our @PhilaParkandRec sites. This violence must stop and the cowards who use these weapons must be held accountable. Our administration will work with @PHLschools to ensure the Roxborough High School community gets the support they need to help students manage the trauma of losing a classmate."

The School District of Philadelphia says it's "heartbroken and angered."

"The School District of Philadelphia is heartbroken and angered by the shooting today outside of Roxborough High School, which tragically impacted five youth and tragically took the life of one. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and school communities of all of the students that have been impacted by this horrific incident. The School District of Philadelphia's Emergency/Crisis Response Team and a school-based team of social workers and counselors will be on-site in all impacted schools as needed to support students and staff as they process and grieve this tragedy. The ongoing gun violence in our city is absolutely unacceptable. We remain firmly committed to working with the Philadelphia Police Department and the City of Philadelphia to see how - together - we can better address the gun violence that is affecting our students and communities throughout the city."

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan says the quintuple shooting "should shake up all to our core."

"It should be unfathomable to think a tragedy like this can unfold at our schools, or anywhere in our city, but the devastation wrought by gun violence remains cruel and relentless. My thoughts are, of course, with every single person impacted by today's horror including the entire communities of all impacted schools including those we know at this time: Roxborough, Northeast, Saul, and Boys' Latin Charter. My heart breaks for the loved ones of the child murdered, and for those injured and their loved ones. But my thoughts mean nothing, because society, specifically the state legislature, refuses to allow Philadelphia the autonomy to create the gun laws that we need. "Tonight, a family goes to sleep without their beloved fourteen year old, while four other families endure the trauma of their child being hospitalized with gun shot wounds. This is a reality that no one should have to endure, but in fact, it is all too common. We cannot, and will not, become numb to this level of loss, of pain, of horror. "Our collective rage and call to action must not wane, because we must continue to shine a light on the crisis of gun violence and we must continue to work towards real, meaningful solutions."

U.S. Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta wrote on Twitter, "I'm absolutely devastated by this mass shooting at my high school alma mater. Please keep these families and communities in your prayers. Gun crimes are stealing a generation of young people. It has to stop!"

Sen. Bob Casey said on Twitter, "My prayers are with the victims, their families and the entire Roxborough High School community. This is yet another horrible example of why we need more comprehensive gun legislation to protect our communities."

My prayers are with the victims, their families and the entire Roxborough High School community. This is yet another horrible example of why we need more comprehensive gun legislation to protect our communities. https://t.co/WNV5mnRadg — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) September 28, 2022

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids says their 24-hour crisis support services are open for the Roxborough High School community. The number is 888-685-8464.

"In response to the recent Roxborough HS Shooting today, the Uvalde Foundation For Kids in Texas extends our heartfelt empathy and 24-hour crisis support services to the families and communities of Roxborough HS as of this," the foundation said in a statement.