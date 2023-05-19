The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: May 15-19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, voters made their voices heard during the PA primaries, people from all across the Delaware Valley packed the Linc for Taylor Swift's concert, and a local baker received a once-in-a-lifetime order for Janet Jackson's birthday.



Here's what our CBS News Philadelphia team worked on this week:

Check out the results for the Philadelphia, Pa. primary elections

Cherelle Parker won the Philadelphia Democratic primary for mayor in the primary election Tuesday night.

Parker will face Republican David Oh, who ran unopposed, in November's general election.

The winner of the race will become Philadelphia's 100th mayor and replace Mayor Jim Kenney, who has been in office since 2016.

StubHub resolves ticket issues ahead Taylor Swift's concerts in Philadelphia

People from all over the Delaware Valley are set to see Taylor Swift.

But some reached out to CBS News Philadelphia after learning tickets they purchased several months ago were suddenly canceled. With thousands of bucks out of their pockets, they wondered how this could happen.

The Havertown mom's $1,000 tickets to Taylor Swift on Sunday vaporized, gone, "no longer available."

Meet the woman who went viral during Taylor Switft's concert in Philadelphia

Taylor Swift took to the stage one last time in Philly for her final show at Lincoln Financial Field last Sunday night.

And her fanbase was wishing a Chester County woman a Happy Mother's Day after she went viral for her dedication during Friday's concert.

While Swift sang on stage at Lincoln Financial Field, Maureen Gregory and her daughter were in the audience and Maureen was holding on to 81 pages of lyrics, illuminated by a small reading lamp.

"I just love the lyrics," Gregory said

Philadelphia baker talks about once-in-a-lifetime order for Janet Jackson's birthday

A Philadelphia baker is still on a sugar high after being asked to make Janet Jackson's birthday cake. The superstar is in town for two concerts this week and on Monday she celebrated her 57th birthday in Philly.

"That's just wild that it actually happened," Kyle Cuffie-Scott said.

The laugh of someone who did something unthinkable. Cuffie-Scott is the owner of Darnel's Cakes and he just made Jackson's birthday cake. The five-time Grammy winner held her birthday party at Broad Hall in the Divine Lorraine Hotel Monday night.

"More Than Pink Walk" aims to help fight breast cancer

Breast cancer survivors are among the many people taking part in Sunday's "More Than Pink Walk" at Parx Casino in Bensalem.

Thousands are expected to participate in the 1-mile walk around the track as they fight to find a cure.

They are walking in an effort to help raise critical funds to support breast cancer patients, as well as remember those who lost their battle with cancer and those who are still fighting.

Philly Fights Cancer 2023: Cancer survivor brings dose of entertainment

The battle against cancer takes center stage this weekend with the Abramson Cancer Center's Philly Fights Cancer event.

"I'm so excited. I support them so much," said Jessy Kyle, who is getting ready to sing for Philly Fights Cancer.

For her, it's personal. Penn is the place that saved her life.

"I'm a three-time survivor of Hodgkin's lymphoma," Kyle said.

Her cancer ordeal started at age 16 and included rounds of surgery, chemo and radiation. But the life-saving treatments caused complications.