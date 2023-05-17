Philly Fights Cancer 2023: Cancer survivor brings dose of entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The battle against cancer takes center stage this weekend with the Abramson Cancer Center's Philly Fights Cancer event.

"I'm so excited. I support them so much," said Jessy Kyle, who is getting ready to sing for Philly Fights Cancer.

For her, it's personal. Penn is the place that saved her life.

"I'm a three-time survivor of Hodgkin's lymphoma," Kyle said.

Her cancer ordeal started at age 16 and included rounds of surgery, chemo and radiation. But the life-saving treatments caused complications.

"I had radiation treatment in high school and, unfortunately, it damaged my heart," Kyle said. "I had a heart attack. I'm on dialysis [and] I need a kidney transplant."

However, the 50-year-old singer is quick to offer important context.

"For anyone recently diagnosed, please get the treatment," she said. "The problems I'm having now stem from treatment I had in 1989 -- things they don't do today."

New and better cancer treatments are the focus of the Philly Fights Cancer event. The annual event has helped fund research that has led to 12 FDA approvals, changing the face of cancer treatment.

"Abramson Cancer Center is on the forefront of clinical research and funding," Kyle said. "We are just leading the nation and it's so exciting to be a part of it."

Kyle said she feels lucky to be able to give back with her voice.

"Singing. It's a joy, it's my first love. I started singing as a kid and it's been a blessing," Kyle said.

It's a performance with a purpose to help fight cancer, with a big dose of entertainment.

"I practice in the shower 'cause it is true, you do sound better in the shower," Kyle said.

Her soulful music resonates through three decades of medical complications, along with a big dose of positivity.

"I'm not rich or famous but I'm happy," she said.

CBS News Philadelphia has learned a kidney donor has been identified for Kyle.