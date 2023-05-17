Philadelphia baker talks about once-in-a-lifetime order for Janet Jackson's birthday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia baker is still on a sugar high after being asked to make Janet Jackson's birthday cake. The superstar is in town for two concerts this week and on Monday she celebrated her 57th birthday in Philly.

"That's just wild that it actually happened," Kyle Cuffie-Scott said.

The laugh of someone who did something unthinkable. Cuffie-Scott is the owner of Darnel's Cakes and he just made Jackson's birthday cake. The five-time Grammy winner held her birthday party at Broad Hall in the Divine Lorraine Hotel Monday night.

"I'm like 'Oh my gosh, I'm going to put a cake down in front of Janet Jackson,'" Cuffie-Scott said. "That's just wild."

He says he has no connection to Jackson or the venue and got a call from the event planner about two weeks ago and immediately got to work with his team.

"I immediately said yes, yes, yes, yes," Cuffie-Scott said. "I would love to make Janet's cake."

The custom special order is a two-tier strawberry shortcake filled with strawberry pastry cream and fresh berries and a cream cheese frosting.

"It was completely of my own volition," Cuffie-Scott said. "They allowed me to take creative control and just gave me some inspiration with the strawberry-themed cake and that's what I came up with."

The trained pastry chef opened Darnel's Cakes in May 2020. But Cuffie-Scott says there's a cause behind the cakes.

"My cousin Darnel passed away due to AIDS complications so dealing with that grief I started a fundraiser," he said.

The fundraiser turned into the bakery in Northern Liberties. They not only make cakes but also breakfast and lunch. They're also raising awareness about the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Thank you to everyone for all the beautiful bday wishes. They all made this bday extra special for me 😘😘😘 I love you guys.



Outfit: Leisure Lab

Makeup & 📸: Preston Meneses

Hair: Cassidy Blaine pic.twitter.com/djRaXWbB8A — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) May 17, 2023

He says having someone like Janet Jackson ask him for a cake helps him on his mission to help others.

"It's very validating to have the exposure from someone like Janet Jackson is amazing. She's been around for years. She lived through the AIDS epidemic," Cuffie-Scott said.

And in case you're wondering, Cuffie-Scott says that strawberry shortcake will be on the menu.

Jackson is currently on the road for her Together Again tour.

She is set to perform at the PPL Center in Allentown on Thursday and Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City on Saturday.