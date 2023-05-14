"More Than Pink Walk" aims to help fight breast cancer
Breast cancer survivors are among the many people taking part in Sunday's "More Than Pink Walk" at Parx Casino in Bensalem.
Thousands are expected to participate in the 1-mile walk around the track as they fight to find a cure.
They are walking in an effort to help raise critical funds to support breast cancer patients, as well as remember those who lost their battle with cancer and those who are still fighting.
The walk begins are 9:30 a,m, behind the Parx east building and it's free to register.
