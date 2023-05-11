StubHub resolves ticket issues ahead Taylor Swift's concerts in Philadelphia

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- People from all over the Delaware Valley are set to see Taylor Swift.

But some reached out to CBS News Philadelphia after learning tickets they purchased several months ago were suddenly canceled.

With thousands of bucks out of their pockets, they wondered how this could happen.

Ginene Travia showed us the email that made her blood pressure surge.

The Havertown mom's $1,000 tickets to Taylor Swift on Sunday vaporized, gone, "no longer available."

She recalled the disappointing wording in the email.

"But don't worry, StubHub is there for you for alternate tickets," Travia said. "But there are no alternate tickets at the price range that you paid in November."

That same email was also sent to Julie Speitel from Bryn Mawr Thursday morning. Her tickets are now abruptly gone.

"Well I was really upset," Speitel said.

Travia says scoring the tickets for $1,000 back on Nov. 15 was a huge emotional deal, a special gift for her Swiftie daughter.

"I mean, I bought her the four albums for Christmas, the 'make the clock"' and, I mean, total Swiftie," Travia said.

Travia said the StubHub guarantee to find her new tickets to replace the ones suddenly no longer available left her with options costing five times what she originally paid.

"Not happy with this whole experience," Travia said. "It's been nothing but very stressful. And for parents who want to do nothing but to get their kids to this concert."

CBS News Philadelphia shared with StubHub representatives copies of both mom's canceled orders and had questions about their policies and even the fine print associated with the tickets.

Within an hour, Speitel says she had a resolution for new tickets at the price she originally paid.

"Within minutes of getting off the phone with the StubHub manager, the tickets came to my email and was able to access them," Speitel said.

StubHub is expected to provide a formal statement, but a spokesperson reached out to CBS News Philadelphia that both cases are being resolved.

Travia said she was later refunded for her second purchase of tickets that were worth a few thousand dollars.