The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: Aug 7-11

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, the Philadelphia region was rocked by storm damage, Made in America was canceled, a summer camp provided a much-needed break to children battling cancer and more.

Here's what our CBS News Philadelphia team worked on this week:

Mother Nature shows no mercy as residents in the Philly region assess storm damage

Severe storms packed a punch in the Philadelphia region on Monday night, triggering tornado warnings and shutting off power for thousands.

In Glen Mills, one man described the storms as "apocalyptic" after they destroyed part of his property.

At least 50 homes were damaged in Newark, Delaware. The National Weather Service said the damage was caused by straight-line winds.

Straight-line winds also caused damage in Glen Mills.

But, the NWS said a tornado touched down in Allentown on Monday night.

Communities across the Philadelphia region are still trying to put their lives back together after the storm.

Made in America canceled

The 2023 Made in America music festival in Philadelphia has been canceled because of "severe circumstances outside of production control," organizers said.

"Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers," Made in America said in a tweet, "and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience."

People were shocked to hear the news.

The event was scheduled to be held on September 2 and 3, and was supposed to be headlined by SZA and Lizzo.

Ticket holders have been left frustrated over the cancellation.

Businesses in Philly will also miss out on the large crowds and tourism it attracts to the city.

Sunrise Day Camp of Greater Philadelphia gives children a break from medical ordeals

A special treat for local children battling cancer was held at a summer camp, filled with fun, just for them.

All kinds of summer fun in Voorhees for children with cancer between the ages of 3 to 16. It's medically supervised and a welcome break from their medical ordeals.

It's a bus ride to paradise to a place named after the sunrise -- welcome to Sunrise Day Camp of Greater Philadelphia.

It's a special gang all right. The kids have confronted a scary thing called cancer.

SummerFest 2023: West Chester dining alfresco

We are cruising into Chester County this SummerFest Friday. People visiting here have no shortage of options. This weekend, you'll have the chance to do a little dining alfresco. Siafa Lewis reports some of the places you can sample in town.