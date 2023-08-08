Thousands without power after severe storms in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of people are still without power across the Philadelphia region Tuesday morning after severe storms moved through Monday night, producing damaging straight-line winds and Tornado Watches and Warnings. Those weather alerts have since expired as the storms moved out to sea.

PECO says over 35,000 customers are without power as of 6 a.m. Many of those customers are in Chester County.

PPL Electric is reporting over 24,000 customers without power, including over 10,000 in Lehigh County, over 6,000 in Northampton and over 3,000 in Bucks County.

In Delaware, Delmarva Power says under 4,000 customers are without power, down from over 21,000 last night.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, thousands of other customers are without power.

PSEG says about 1,500 customers are without power, including about 1,200 in Burlington County.

Atlantic City Electric was reporting a few hundred scattered outages Tuesday morning.

If you currently don't have power, it's best to keep your refrigerator shut in order to preserve your food for as long as possible.