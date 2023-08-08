"It's pretty devastating": Damage widespread across Delco after severe storms

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) -- Monday night's storms packed a punch in Delaware County.

High winds snapped trees that fell onto houses and cars and power was knocked out all across the region.

Now, cleanup is underway after a powerful storm walloped western Delaware County.

In Glen Mills, high winds knocked down trees onto power lines, blocking off access to Amanda Silva's house on Governor Markham Drive.

Like the damage in New Castle County, Delaware, it was caused by straight-line winds, the National Weather Service said. Earlier on Tuesday, crews assessed for possible tornado damage.

"All of the sudden, things went dark. Trees went flying in the neighborhood, and you know, it was a pretty, pretty intense storm," Amanda Silva, of Glen Mills, said.

Silva can't get into or out of her house by car, so she's packing her bags and leaving for a couple of days.

"We're actually heading over to my mother-in-law's house just because we have a 4-year-old, and you know, we can't be without power or water," Silva said.

PECO used a drone to assess the damage while working to restore power.

While Silva's house was spared, Mike Crook's house on Winding Way was destroyed.

"There was a set of steps you pull down to get to the attic in the garage, and that came down, hit my wife in the head, but it didn't hurt her. Didn't hit her square. But that was the moment that the tree had hit our house," Crook said.

A huge tree that fell left a crater in the ground and roots sticking up in the air.

"It's pretty devastating, you know, to be honest. But you know, we're taking it on the chin. It's a blip on the screen," Crook said. "We're going to rebuild and got lots of help from me."

The storm also took a toll on businesses.

Aardvark Childcare lost power, so classes were canceled Tuesday for all 25 students.

"We're hoping to at least obtain power and get the debris back out of the roads, so we can get the parents here and get the kids here," Janet Frazier, the director of Aardvark Childcare, said.

"We were all pretty shocked," Silva said. "You know, we've never really seen anything like this."

Other Delco storm damage

The tree surgeons were out in force in Drexel Hill.

Massive trees landed on homes, garages and near playgrounds. The NWS says the national damage was also caused by straight-line winds.

Mark Brady's home on Turner Avenue was swiped by a large tree.

"I grew up in this neighborhood my entire life," Brady said. "I never experienced this."

It was dinner time -- and the skies went black as a line of storms blasted the area, with high winds, drenching rain, and a significant amount of lightning.

"We are sitting in our den doing work and all the sudden it sounded like somebody dropped a car on the top of our house," Brady said.

Another tree crashed at Mason and Marvine, crushing an enclosed porch beneath its weight.

"I think it's a catastrophe and I feel so bad for them," Madeline Farnese said.

Farnese was passing by and stopped in her tracks by the damage.

"It was a beautiful tree, I always liked looking at it, but I wouldn't have it on my property anymore. There just too much work and too much of a hazard," Farnese said.

Officials say despite the damage -- no injuries were reported – but the storms left a mark.

"Actually I had just walked the dog and got home in time and the winds were crazy," Carol said. "My husband tried to go out and bring in the furniture that was flying around and could hardly get out the door."

Meanwhile at Dermond Field -- twin weeping willow trees saw their last little league season -- the iconic trees did not survive the intense winds of Monday night's storms.

CBS News Philadelphia's Nikki DeMentri contributed to this report.