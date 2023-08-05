Watch CBS News

SummerFest 2023: West Chester dining alfresco

We are cruising into Chester County this SummerFest Friday. People visiting here have no shortage of options. This weekend, you'll have the chance to do a little dining alfresco. Siafa Lewis reports some of the places you can sample in town.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.