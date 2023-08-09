Tornado touched down in Allentown, National Weather Service says

ALLENTOWN (CBS) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed that the extensive damage that occurred in Midway Manor, Allentown on Monday was due to a tornado.

Cleanup efforts continue across the city of Allentown. CBS News Philadelphia was on the scene talking to concerned neighbors as they try to pick up the pieces of their neighborhood.

Allentown's Midway Manor neighborhood really got the brunt of the damage.

"This is rare. This is very rare," Fire Captain John Christopher Said.

The city of Allentown is cleaning up on Tuesday after mother nature tore through the area hours before. This is evident just by looking down Club Avenue.

This is what Club Avenue in Allentown looked like this afternoon.



Dozens of downed trees cover lawns and sidewalks following Monday’s storms. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/jHJ6jyEd2Z — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) August 8, 2023

In a social media post, the city says its main focus is removing trees that are blocking any roads.

As of this afternoon, they note more than 20 were removed.

On Fairmont Street in the Midway Manor neighborhood, tree branches and fence pickets littered yards.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Crews were out helping neighbors take away debris caused by the storm.

"We saw trees down. We thought alright this doesn't look too bad until we got here and we were like wow it is pretty bad."

Over a few blocks on Pennsylvania Street, Eric Triminio came home to shingles missing, damaged siding and an uprooted tree resting on his roof.

He says his daughter was home at the time.

"She was safe," Trimino said. "Yeah, it does shock me. I didn't think one would pass through this area."

Esther Gyory lives two blocks away and didn't suffer any damage. She says when something like this happens everyone comes together.

"Well, it's just shocking what can happen in a storm and right next door you don't know what's going on," Gyory said.

The City of Allentown Fire Department tells me no one was injured during the storms.