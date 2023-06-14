Made In America lineup 2023 released; SZA, Lizzo to headline Philadelphia music festival

Early bird tickets are now available for Made In America Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The lineup for Made In America 2023 was released Wednesday. The iconic Philadelphia two-day music festival, curated by Jay-Z, will be held Labor Day Weekend on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

SZA and Lizzo are the headliners, with other performances from Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Lera, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, Paris Texas, Tiacorine, Eem Triplin, Flau'Jae Johnson, Tenerelle and Weston Estate.

There will also be a special joint set by Mase and Cam'ron.

Early bird tickets went on sale in April and are already sold out, but 2-day GA tier 1 tickets are available, starting at $200.